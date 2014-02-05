A couple of years ago, Anna Dello Russo made waves when she sported that now-infamous cherries headband during Fashion Week. And, the designer of the kooky headgear is still churning out some next-level, statement-making designs. This time, with more unicorns.
Piers Atkinson is the British designer behind these hefty headbands, and his creations run anywhere from slightly sweet (such as baseball hats with simple, cutout bows) to truly decadent confections (as in cupcakes — many cupcakes). Perhaps not every day provides an occasion to sport a veil of googly eyes, but Piers Atkinson's collection at least prepares us should that change.
With Fashion Week beginning tomorrow, we'd almost be surprised not to see someone sporting a theatrical Atkinson original for the photogs. That is, unless Mother Nature has other plans. Then, we're swapping these pricey, artful accessories for our thickest beanie. Click on to see all of Atkinson's playful designs — ADR would totally approve.