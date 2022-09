“‘Pick me’ behaviour is used to draw people in and then keep them there,” says Relationship expert and So Syncd Co-founder Jessica Alderson . “They want you to think that they're unique and that you wouldn’t be able to find anyone else who is nearly as special as them.” Among these so-called “pick me” behaviours are dressing more sexily, acting more playful, being more flirtatious, shaming others for their decisions, or bragging about wealth and status, for what is often, sometimes unfairly, perceived as male attention. Much of the criticism of pick-me women often relates to how they engage with other women, for example, exclaiming from the rooftops to men how they “ hate girl drama ”, blatantly agreeing with anti-feminist thoughts, claiming to be much lower maintenance than other women or jokingly highlighting the fact that they wear less makeup compared to other women. It can even involve self-deprecating comments which are shared in the hope that a man reassures them and strokes their ego.