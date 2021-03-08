8 a.m. — I wake up, make coffee in my moka pot, and add a little milk. Brush teeth and use some Rovectin Skin Essential treatment solution and Glossier sunscreen. I'm inconsistent with my skincare but am trying to be better. Start the day with checking emails, journaling, and doing some stretching. I got with this really cute guy I've been talking to last night and am definitely giddy about it. We'd gotten coffee a few times and I was surprised by his consistent effort in meeting up (very very unlike Nairobi, let me tell you). Around 10 I get a call, it's this avocado vase and tripod planter vase ($51.50) I ordered from a local shop. Definitely bougie for me, but I have finally gotten my own place after months of suboptimal apartment hopping and am working to gradually make it homey. Continue working. I receive a response from an editor saying he'll get revisions back to me within the week for a photo essay on cross-cultural dynamics in Nairobi. $51.50