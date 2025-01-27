Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Nobody else expected me to go to college but it was an expectation I had for myself. I grew up in an unstable home and was moved into foster care as a youth. Nobody in my family had attended college and I was basically told it wasn’t for people like us. I, however, felt that the surest and quickest way out of the difficult life I grew up in was through a college degree that could take me anywhere, and I worked towards that goal throughout my schooling. Most of my undergraduate degree was paid for with scholarships but I ended up needing to take out about $15,000 for study abroad. I paid this off partially through payments but also with teacher forgiveness. I then took out about $45,000 in loans for my master’s and was putting all my extra money into paying them off until the pandemic hit; at that point, I had been learning a lot more about finances and understood the benefits of investing that money instead. I will continue slow-paying these loans once the SAVE Plan forbearance is over and I have reinstated my emergency fund.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I had no financial education growing up. My family was low-income and I knew this, but nobody ever spoke of money except during arguments about how little there was. I learned what not to do by watching my parents and extended family, and learned to budget on my own. I have held a job pretty much since I was a child and paid my way for most things.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I “worked” babysitting and other small gigs (like raking leaves) until I was of legal working age (14 in my home state). The day I turned 14, I went and applied for a job at a local coffee shop. I used this money to pay for things like food, books for school, clothing, sports equipment, field trips, and anything fun I wanted.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, constantly. I did not have any role models who had a positive relationship with money and I was terrified of not having enough. I was responsible for buying my own food and anything else I needed from when I was 14. I worked as much as humanly possible in high school, including holidays because they were paid at a higher rate.



Do you worry about money now?

I try really hard not to. I had a scarcity mindset for many, many years that caused me to live with a lot of stress. Since then, I have worked on adopting an abundance mindset, where I constantly remind myself that I have always been able to make enough to cover my needs. I have learned a lot about budgeting, saving, investing, travel hacking, etc. to stretch my money and it’s worked. I’ve been able to travel and do most things that I enjoy while still saving for the future.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I officially became financially responsible for myself when I turned 18. My safety net is my savings and investments, and my friends. I have made good friends over the years, and I would always have somewhere to go if it came to it (as would they!). I have on occasion lived with friends when I was between leases.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I was between the ages of 18 and 21, I received about $500 a month from the foster care system. This money was pivotal for me, as it allowed me to have some breathing room during my studies. I still barely scraped by, but it would have been so much worse without that money.