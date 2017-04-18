Everything In This Spring Collection Is Under $150

You know when you get an email that says a bunch of new pieces have dropped on the site you love, only to click through and see that you can't afford any of them? Talk about a bummer. And especially now, when you've got that spring shopping itch, you need retail destinations that can pull through without breaking the bank — and we're not just talking about Zara.
That's where New York-based Petite Studio comes in. The brand, designed for women under 5'2" (though those who are taller should still scope things out), just released a bunch of newness for spring and summer — and it's good. From a yellow dress fit for a Lala Land sequel to slips, tees, knits, and even a denim overall dress we're seriously eyeing, Petite Studio has the special pieces that will complete your warm-weather wardrobe. Plus, nothing's over $150.
So if you, like us, somehow can't stand some of the items you wore this time last year, click on to scope out its brand-new pieces. Spring trips and summer weekends, our outfits are about to be so ready for you.