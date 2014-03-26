As far as workplaces go, Peter Pilotto's Haggerston studio, which looks out over the canal, is about as covetable as they come. The best view, though, is of the label's dazzling fall/winter ‘14 collection, which takes pride of place in the company's meeting room. Colourful screens and stools and the odd cheerleader print also add personality to the offices, while exposed piping and rows of sewing machines create a raw, industrial counterpoint. This is where the magic happens, folks.