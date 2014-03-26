As far as workplaces go, Peter Pilotto's Haggerston studio, which looks out over the canal, is about as covetable as they come. The best view, though, is of the label's dazzling fall/winter ‘14 collection, which takes pride of place in the company's meeting room. Colourful screens and stools and the odd cheerleader print also add personality to the offices, while exposed piping and rows of sewing machines create a raw, industrial counterpoint. This is where the magic happens, folks.
And, just what is that magic? In addition to running one of London’s strongest labels, Peter Pilotto and partner Christopher De Vos have managed to bag this year's BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund Award. Then there's the wildly popular collaboration for Target and Net-A-Porter — have you been to a cocktail party this year without seeing those ubiquitous (and totally chic) printed skater dresses?
Ahead, a behind-the-scenes peek of the design duo's inspirational studio space, plus an interview with the guys themselves. What makes these print masters tick? What's the secret to their success? Click through to find out.