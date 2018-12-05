Are Bachelor's Peter Kraus & Bibiana Julian Secretly Dating?

The two Bachelor Nation stars were spotted together on the sidelines of a Miami Heat game in a Bleacher Report video. They are sitting side-by-side and appear pretty close. Kraus was definitely at the game; he posted several photos of it on his Instagram story.
Was it a date? That would make things complicated, considering the Bachelorette star recently went on a date with Nikki Bella from Total Bellas. Requests for comment to both Julian and Kraus went unreturned. So, as of yet, we don't know what the courtside rendez-vous was.
Still, if Kraus is tired of having his dating life onscreen, that would explain why the date with Julian was private. Kraus was a runner-up on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, and a fan favorite. He surprised fans, however, when he declined to be the Bachelor.
Whiteside got benched for the entire 4th quarter so he decided to leave early ? pic.twitter.com/0SRtQNYobB— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2018
Arie Luyendyk Jr. was chosen for the 22nd season of The Bachelor instead. Julian competed on Arie’s season, though she was eliminated in week 3. She returned for Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.
Kraus told ET that he declined the season because he wasn’t ready at the time. “I needed more time for clarity. I'm the type of person who needs maybe too much time to process things when it comes to life and love...when I'm talking about my wife and my future, I want to take time to really think about it."
The star told ET he may still consider going on The Bachelor — but, if rumors of the romance with Julian are true, the pair may not have any reason to return.
