Peter Kraus Feels Bad For Arie — Really, He Does!

"Hm. Good question. I know Ben was an amazing Bachelor. I never saw his season, but listening to what people say, and then meeting Ben and talking to Ben on a friend level a fair amount, [I think] it must take a truly good guy, like down to your core, what you want to do is find love. At the end of the day, it has to be, you want to find love. It's not about, 'Hey, I need fame or attention.' Because that's not going to work for any relationship. Be ready for commitment. And whatever form that commitment may come in. I mean, for me, I was ready for commitment, but it didn't necessarily result in engagement for me. That person has to ready for that long-term relationship, and they have to be good with people, able to talk, able to express themselves, able to express their feelings. Not be afraid to hold back, but be very open and honest."