Bekah M. Regrets What She Said About Lauren & Arie

Bekah Martinez has not been shy about making her true feelings known in regards to the shocking finale of the most recent season of The Bachelor. From posting Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s DMs to her while the show was airing to dissing the couple on After The Final Rose , her ability to say what we've all been thinking is why she's become such a fan favorite. That, and the fact that she's totally okay to owning up to her mistakes, which is exactly what she did when she appeared on Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger's podcast Bigger Talks on Wednesday and spoke about her regrets following the shocking season finale. While she still thinks Luyendyk is a toolbag, she wants us to know that as far as his fiancée Lauren Burnham is concerned, there's no ill-will on her end.