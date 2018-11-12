While Peter Kraus couldn't commit to marrying Rachel Lindsay on the 13th season of The Bachelorette, he may find love on a different reality show. A sneak peek of the upcoming season of Total Bellas, a reality show that follows the life of sisters Nikki and Brie, shows Kraus going out to dinner with Nikki, and things go really well.
It was Brie who arranged the set-up, revealing that after Nikki's split from fiancé John Cena, she was ready to get back on the market.
“Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date,” Brie says in the preview.
Advertisement
"I feel like I’m 15," Nikki says. "I don’t know if I’m ready for this."
However, after sipping wine, riding a gondola, and sipping some more wine, she seems to warm up to the idea. Or, at least, it appears that Kraus certainly has. The final shot of their date shows the former Bachelorette star leaning in for a kiss, but TBD if Nikki leans in...or out.
Nikki and Cena called off their wedding in April, three weeks before they were set to tie the knot. They reconciled and broke up a couple times, but now Nikki tells people she's focused on the single life.
“I lost for so many years,” she told People magazine. “That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can.”
Watch the sneak peek below.
Advertisement