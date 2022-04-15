Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I had an allowance for as far back as I can remember. I would earn this by taking care of certain chores (I think it was something around $5 a week). As a young teenager, my parents opened a checking account for me and taught me how to balance my checkbook. My dad owned his own business, and my mom ran the books for him. I knew we were always comfortable although I did not have flashy things like many of those around me. My parents always discussed living within their means to save for older years. As I got older, I remember specific financial events, including when my parents popped Champagne after paying their mortgage off, and a number of times they told my brother and I that "dad had a good year." We certainly never wanted for anything.