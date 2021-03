Periwinkle Is The Prettiest Addition To Your Nail Polish Collection

Not only cute in name, the nuanced pastel is nothing if not spring-ready , and the specific shade feels nice and calming when you glance down at your fingernails — a touch of serenity we could all probably use these days. Ahead, we've rounded up the best periwinkle nail polishes on the market right now. Shop the prettiest addition to your polish collection, ahead.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.