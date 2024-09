These 8 Perfumes Are So Good, Our Editors Finished The Bottle

“I’m a very superstitious person, so if good things happen while I'm wearing a certain perfume, you best believe that I will be spraying it until the very last drop. A close friend gifted me My Way a few years ago when I was struggling in a toxic workplace, as a way to remind me that I could always forge my own path. There’s something about the sweet floral scent that makes me feel instantly more self-assured and confident. The blend of tuberose, vanilla, and jasmine announces its presence without being cloying, while the bergamot and cedarwood add a bit of edge. It lasts forever even compared to the more expensive scents I own; I can still smell it on my wrists at the end of the evening. During this low point in my life, I wore it every morning as a pick-me-up and eventually garnered enough courage to cold-quit that job without a backup plan. Everything in my career has worked out since then and I can’t help but feel that I have this ‘good luck perfume’ to thank. I’m down to the very last drop of my bottle and am considering buying the new refillable version when I do run out.” — Venus Wong, senior writer