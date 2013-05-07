Pendleton may be an old-school heritage brand that's not afraid to stick to the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" woolen-mill production process, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have a few tricks up its sleeves. For its fall '13 Portland collection, Pendleton puts a modern twist on the prints that are synonymous with the brand. In a welcome update, the newest lookbook is filled with graphic dresses paired with bomber jackets and skirt-and-tee sets made for matching or mixing — whichever you prefer.
Of course, with Pendleton doing what it does best, the Portland collection features its famous wool knits in toggle peacoats, jumper dresses, graphic leggings, and, naturally, a classic baseball cap to top it off. Trust: This may not be Grandma's Pendleton throw, but the Portland collection is just as inviting. Check out all the styles in the new fall line ahead.