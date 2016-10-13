The Easiest — & Most Gorgeous — Eyebrow Look

Roughly 100 people die every day of breast cancer in the U.S. — and virtually all of these deaths are from metastatic breast cancer. That's individual people — moms, daughters, sisters, friends — multifaceted women of which cancer is just one thing, not everything. In October, we are telling the stories of these women who have found strength in their sense of self, power in their beauty, and who refuse to let an incurable, deadly disease tell their story for them.
Meet Linda, a woman living with breast and liver cancer. Despite her difficult diagnosis, she makes it a mission to find joy in the little things in life, like makeup. "It makes me feel powerful," she says. After her first experience with chemotherapy in 2003, Linda's eyebrows didn't fully grow back — which is why her makeover is so meaningful to her. Today, she says, "I looked in the mirror, and I didn't look sick. That helped me go out into my day."
In this special edition of Short Cuts, we're celebrating the beauty and resilience of women fighting cancer. Take a peek at the video below to see how Linda got her perfectly sculpted brows.
Step 1. Start at the inner base of your brow with a thin eyebrow pencil, then work upwards in short, light strokes
Step 2. Continue outwards to the tail of your brow, using the same gentle flicks.
Step 3. Once you've drawn a basic outline, begin filling in the area, following the direction of your natural hair growth. Continue until you reach your desired thickness.
