Story from Food & Drinks

3 Delicious Ways To Switch Up Your PB&J Recipe

Elettra Wiedemann
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photography by Ted Cavanaugh; Food Styling by Michelle Gatton.
Here at Refinery29, we love our PB&Js. No, I mean like we really LOVE them. We could eat them all day, every day. We love this food artist because her art project centered around — you guessed it! — peanut butter and jelly. And while we could never tire of the comfort-food classic, we had to wonder how far we could push our peanut butter and jelly obsession. Could we add them to our favorite dessert? (Yes, indeed.) Could we turn one into a drink? (Yep!) Wait. Could we add bacon to it? (OMG, YES.) Click through to see our favorite three ways to fancy up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Read These Stories Next:
Travis Scott Reveals Kylie Jenner's Favorite Ice Cream, Pizza Order & Bedtime Snack
9 Peanut Butter & Jelly Products For Everyone Who Just Can't Get Enough PB&J
29 Times Peanut Butter Was The Only Food That Mattered

More from Food & Drinks