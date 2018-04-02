Peanut butter and jelly: three words, two spreads, and one bread. When we think of PB&Js we think of childhood: brown-bagged lunches, the era of innovative Uncrustables, and at it's strangest, a dancing banana telling us what time it was (Spoiler: it was peanut butter-jelly time.) This combo represents the OG sandwich — the one that we were raised on, before graduating to the likes of a high school ham and cheese or an adulthood turkey-avocado club. And although some of us may have left the Ziplocked-PB&J lunches behind us for good, that doesn't mean we still can't rep our undying respect for this sandwich originator.
So without further ado, we've rounded up ten peanut butter and jelly-branded goods — some may call it swag, but we call it art. Click on to choose your own form of homage to the nutty-fruity nosh of yesteryear. And never forget, it's always peanut butter jelly time.