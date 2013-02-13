Unless you've been living under a well-heated rock this week, you know that NYC's editors, buyers, and bloggers have been braving the major elements to make it to NYFW in one piece. Between Nemo's harsh hail and snow, and the frigid temps, Mother Nature has been wreaking havoc on our wardrobe decisions.
Alas, we're not alone in fretting over our stay-warm 'fits — whether it's Lucky's digital editor or a Prada designer, everybody's feeling the winter burn. So, our New York editor Annie Georgia Greenberg camped out at MADE before the Patrik Ervell show to find out the best cold-weather survival tips. Watch above to get some serious wardrobe inspo...and one major fur fix.
Photographed by Amelia Alpaugh
