Last August, after seeing Lorde arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards dressed in a fluffy, lilac Monique Lhuillier gown, New York Magazine's The Cut declared that "melodramatic purple" was the new millennial pink.
From there the fashion mill started turning. Shades of purple took over the runway and fast fashion brands took note by churning out heels, purses, dresses, and tops in the familiar shade. Naturally, the beauty world followed suit with stars like Yara Shahidi, Saoirse Ronan, and Charlize Theron all donning variations of purple on their eyes.
The sheer volume of lilac images I've seen over the past few months has subliminally burned the color into my mind, but it was reader suggestions that really pushed me to want to try the shade in my hair. Coupled with the fact that purple is considered a universally flattering shade (and for hair, naturally toning), it has been on the top of my list when it comes to transitioning my pastel pink hair to a different color.
I finally took the plunge and made an appointment at my salon, Spoke & Weal, to start the transition — but not without grilling my colorist on exactly how to keep my bleached hair healthy. Watch the transformation unfold in the video above.
