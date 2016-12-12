Let’s face it: Holiday dressing can be a pain. You want to wear something exciting and cool, but you also want to feel appropriately festive (without feeling like a walking Hallmark ad). And, while you’ve seen plenty of round-ups (even on our site!) that offer up tons of solid dress options to wear to every upcoming seasonal bash, sometimes even the best dress doesn’t cut it.



So, it’s time to flip the script. Instead of wearing that same old LBD or going-out mini you've had for five years now, try a pair of rad statement pants, a textured skirt, or even a suit, instead. Of course, that sounds easier said than done (there's a reason putting on a dress and heels and heading out the door is a go-to formula). To make it feel equally simple, we’ve come up with five creative, stylish outfits that will prove you can ditch the dress idea entirely. Click through for a lesson on how not to end up in the same basic party get-up.

