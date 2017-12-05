Scenario: Your Google cal says you've RSVP'd to one too many holiday parties, your wallet says you should probably just re-wear whatever's in your closet to every single one of them, and your Instagram just won't allow for any repeat looks. After preemptively spending your entire year-end bonus on holiday presents for your loved ones, it's probably tough to find a proper outfit with the pennies left in your bank account. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to getting your dream gown in time for the season (although we recommend trying Net-a-Porter's ongoing mega-sale). So it's time to start looking to the formalwear underdogs: fast-fashion retailers. While the Zaras of the world are known for carrying trendy denim and remixed button-ups, there are some hidden gems ideal for any event on your list.
Ahead, we've eliminated the hours you'd likely spend scouring the internet and came up with 30 dresses you can stand out in — all for under $150. Let the (shopping) games begin.