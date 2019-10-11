9:15 a.m. — Time for Barry's. It's my second class, ever. I took a friend here three weeks ago as a birthday treat instead of the usual dinner and drinks. In order to pay her without her knowing the expense, I paid for an intro pack of three classes for $60 and signed her up as my guest. I thought her husband might join us, but he did not. I have one more class to use before it expires next week. Single classes are usually $30, so this one is essentially free. Barry's is a lot of fun and I know I will be sore later today, but I cannot do this on the regular. While I don't belong to a gym, I recently paid for the Lululemon Chicago membership, which comes with a free class at a gym in the city once per month. I will end up driving all over the place for those classes, as well. I bet you are wondering why I'm a member at all. It's because the membership came with a pair of Align II 25" seam leggings with "312 CHI 773" down one of the legs and I'm a complete sucker.