Is Your Partner Masturbating Too Much?

Even though masturbation is a part of overall sexual wellness, it can feel tricky bringing up your routine or frequency to your partner. Sometimes, people perceive their partner masturbating as a threat, personal rejection, or betrayal, Lilla says. "A person may feel entitled to this information, or may even assume their partner does masturbate," she says. "But upon finding out how frequently, they may react negatively and try to find a way to control the other person's behavior."] If you feel comfortable, it's a good idea to discuss your routine with your partner — including how often you masturbate. Take any judgement — of yourself or your partner — out of the equation and remember that "talking about masturbation can be helpful for your relationship," Dr. Chavez says. It normalizes self-pleasure, and gets the conversation started about sexual needs and interests, she says. "If you can openly discuss it with a partner, it's a good sign that you have moved past the stigma and embraced it as part of your overall wellness," she says. And keep in mind that there's no data around how much masturbation is too much , she says.