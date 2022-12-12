Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Although it is uncommon to go to college in my hometown, my parents both attended college and expected me and my brother to go as well. They intentionally saved throughout my childhood to send us to school. I ended up going to an expensive university, so I graduated in three years so I would not have to take out loans. Now, I am planning on attending law school, which I will have to pay for on my own.