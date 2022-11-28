10:30 a.m. — K. gets back from his run and waters the yard since he seeded it yesterday. I make a bottle, change F., then feed him. These days we are learning how to balance our household, careers, and social life while having a baby. It's a challenge, but K. and I make a good team. We have breakfast, I do my skin-care routine, and then I head out to the grocery store.



12:45 p.m. — K. helps me put away the groceries. We usually do three meals with a meal delivery kit and then I prepare other meals and/or we order out. Our box was delivered incorrectly this week so we never received it and I bought more groceries than normal. As a result, Blue Apron credited our next box so we'll get all of those meals for free next week. $177.77



1 p.m. — We spend a little time straightening up the house. Between three dogs, a baby, and two adults, it's constant maintenance and this is the smallest house we've owned. We purposely bought this smaller house as an investment property and plan to purchase another home in a couple of years in the mountains.



1:45 p.m. — I quickly put together a mini charcuterie board for lunch that consists of salami and muenster on rosemary crackers, bread and butter pickles, apples with brie, and yogurt. It's my go-to meal these days since I'm usually in a hurry. I pump while I eat and browse TikTok.



3 p.m. — I strap F. to me, put a Lord Huron record on, and wash some bottles. I realize that I'm almost out of baby bottle detergent. I plan to order more from Amazon but ask K. if he needs anything and end up adding Sweet Sweat to the cart. $43.81



5 p.m. — I switch to a Yo Mama's Big Fat Booty Band record. They're from Asheville, NC, and are a super fun funk band. I feed the dogs and F. is ready for a bottle. K. comes inside to feed him so I can pump and start making chicken and dumplings for dinner. My in-laws come over to see F. and eat with us. We take a walk around our neighborhood and stop at the local bottle shop to see what new beers they have this weekend, then come back and have dinner together. We buy an IPA from Burial for K. and Good Gourd by Cigar City for me. $31.01



7:45 p.m. — We wind down from the day by sitting out on the front porch and listening to one of our custom YouTube Red stations.



9:15 p.m. — I change F. and get him ready for bed, then breastfeed/pump and put him down for the night. Next, it's me time and I shower and do my nighttime skin-care routine. K. and I eat popcorn and M&Ms and watch the most recent season of Southern Charm.



Daily Total: $252.59