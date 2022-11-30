1 p.m. — An Airbnb guest just cancelled a one-day reservation on us for the guest house. We have a five-day cancellation window to get back a full refund. This guest was supposed to check in this past Monday and the morning of check-in, he sent a request to change his reservation to the following week, citing something came up and he can't make it that day any longer. My ex had approved the change without thinking and when I saw the modification approval, I just KNEW the guest was doing it to make his reservation refundable. What do you know — I get the notification that he did cancel the modified reservation and indeed got his refund. Beware of this cancellation loophole for those of you who are Airbnb hosts! I told my ex at least this is a lesson learned cheaply. I think it hurt his ego though since I brought this up immediately when he approved the modification and he was convinced I was wrong. This would have been $237 in rental income for the detached guest house on the property.