Did you worry about money growing up?

All the time, for as long as I can remember. In childhood, my family vacillated between various types of poor; from the "can't afford name brand clothing or extracurriculars" type, to the "no food in the house besides peanut butter and random pantry stuff" kind. We used to live in the Midwest, but in early 2012 my parents' house went into foreclosure, and we moved to Washington. I didn't understand the full ramifications but was concerned and agitated nevertheless. Shortly after the move, my dad lost his job and started using substances, which caused my siblings and me to be removed by the state since my mother was unable to care for us due to psychiatric issues. We later went back to live with my parents, but they had no money for rent, so we all became homeless shortly after. I was so, so lucky to be able to live with friends for the rest of high school, but I was under constant strain from my family being poor to the point where my siblings were sleeping in a parked van at night. Having no real money myself, I also worried about what would happen should my friends' parents no longer be able to house me, and about the financial strain I put on those people.