Parade’s Fan-Favorite Silky Mesh Underwear Is Back & Better Than Ever

On top of the next-level materials, Parade also added a few new styles to its Silky Mesh underwear roster: briefs and boyshorts. The collection features eight new vibrant colors along with the seven classics and is available in sizes ranging from XL to 3XL. (We'd love to see Parade extend their sizes further but, for now, those who have smaller ribcages and larger breasts might benefit from their Support + Sizing options.) The new Silky Mesh bralettes start at $32 dollars and are available in the triangle, scoop, and plunge styles; while the Silky Mesh underwear is priced at $11 a pretty pop and comes in high-rise cheeky, mid-rise thong, brief, and boyshorts cuts.