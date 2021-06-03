Parade’s Fan-Favorite Silky Mesh Underwear Is Back & Better Than Ever

There's a whole lot to love about Parade. We're already #1 stans of the brand's size-inclusive underwear and recently launched bralettes, all crafted from sustainable practices with the utmost comfy materials in rainbow-vibrant designs. So, you could say we were a little more than delighted to discover that the f-underwear brand is not only re-launching its fan-favorite Silky Mesh with a new & improved fabrication but it's also expanding the offerings to include both underwear and bralettes. Parade's Silky Mesh 2.0 upgraded its proprietary fabric to the next level of comfort with certified recycled mesh and a sheer trim that work together to encapsulate that barely-there, nearly-naked feeling.
On top of the next-level materials, Parade also added a few new styles to its Silky Mesh underwear roster: briefs and boyshorts. The collection features eight new vibrant colors along with the seven classics and is available in sizes ranging from XL to 3XL. (We'd love to see Parade extend their sizes further but, for now, those who have smaller ribcages and larger breasts might benefit from their Support + Sizing options.) The new Silky Mesh bralettes start at $32 dollars and are available in the triangle, scoop, and plunge styles; while the Silky Mesh underwear is priced at $11 a pretty pop and comes in high-rise cheeky, mid-rise thong, brief, and boyshorts cuts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.