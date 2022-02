Parachute’s New Cotton Bedding Meets The Organic “Gold Standard”

Those question marks atop our foreheads quickly morphed into exclamation points after understanding the significance of the GOTS’ stamp of approval. Essentially, Parachute's latest collection passes an extremely thorough and internationally-recognized sustainability test — all 16 pieces are crafted from ethically harvested cotton that’s free of harmful chemicals, pesticides, and residues. And of course, because it’s Parachute, the new collection doesn't just do good — it also looks good. The new linens and sleepwear are dressed in a very on-brand mix of earthy, muted colorways that includes the terrain-inspired willow (a pale sage), bisque (a medium-hue shade of putty), pebble (a deep charcoal gray) and white. (Just white.) Ahead, we’re breaking down all you need to know about Parachute's sustainability pledges, and what it felt like to snooze the night away alongside an organic cotton throw from the brand new launch.