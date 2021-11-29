Thanks To Parachute’s Cyber Monday Sale, Your Coziest Home Ever Is 20% Off

Black Friday might be over, but rest assured: The best sales of the year are not. Luxury bath and bedding company Parachute is offering 20% off everything until November 29, 11:59 p.m. PST, so you still have time to shop the coziest deals on the web, no promo code required. Parachute's Turkish cotton robes, suede slippers, and luxurious linen sheets don't come cheap, but reviewers agree they're worth the price tag — especially with such a big discount. Oh, and did we mention the site's last chance items are up to 50% off?
Advertisement
From soft-as-a-cloud bathrobes to lightweight quilts, Parachute's goods are going fast, so in the interest of saving you some time, we rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on Parachute's website. Your perfect shower and next lazy Saturday morning are just a few clicks away.
Made from four-ply gauze and 100% Turkish cotton, Parachute's most popular robe is uber-soft, comfortable, and perfect for any temperature. In other words, if you don't think a good bathrobe can make a difference in your morning or bedtime routine, you haven't tried this one yet.
Ratings: 4.36 out of 5 stars and 1,448 reviews
Reviewers say: "I had been looking for the ideal robe for a long time: cozy without being hot, soft without being fleece, big enough without being ugly, and of course, pockets. I’m so thrilled that this robe fits all of my criteria. I especially love the weight of the fabric, which works year-round." —Jess, Parachute Reviewer
Ratings: 4.36 out of 5 stars and 1,448 reviews
Reviewers say: "I had been looking for the ideal robe for a long time: cozy without being hot, soft without being fleece, big enough without being ugly, and of course, pockets. I’m so thrilled that this robe fits all of my criteria. I especially love the weight of the fabric, which works year-round." —Jess, Parachute Reviewer
Made from the same soft terry fabric as Parachute's bestselling robes — and with rubber soles to keep you from slipping — these buyer-favorite slippers will keep you warm and cozy after your next shower or bath.
Ratings: 4.08 out of 5 stars and 193 reviews
Reviewers say: "I love these slippers, I use them when I get out of shower and they are so plush and comforting. I could not be happier with my purchase. I love that they match the robe I have. They absorb the water great and feel like I'm walking on air." —Kayla, Parachute Reviewer
Ratings: 4.08 out of 5 stars and 193 reviews
Reviewers say: "I love these slippers, I use them when I get out of shower and they are so plush and comforting. I could not be happier with my purchase. I love that they match the robe I have. They absorb the water great and feel like I'm walking on air." —Kayla, Parachute Reviewer
Advertisement
Available in a variety of calm, neutral colors, the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is a Parachute staple. Many reviewers liken the bathrobe to a thick, plush towel, and others add that it makes them feel like they're at a hotel spa. A pro tip: Pair with the matching Turkish cotton slippers for ultimate luxury.
Ratings: 4.27 out of 5 stars and 2,294 reviews
Reviewers say: "I did a lot of research and read a ton of reviews on robes before deciding on this robe. It gets rave reviews everywhere and is on every “must have” robe list, so I took a chance and splurged. I got it in pink and absolutely love it! It’s heavy, warm, comfortable, and pretty. I’m so glad I did my research. :) Love it!" —Margaret, Parachute Reviewer
Ratings: 4.27 out of 5 stars and 2,294 reviews
Reviewers say: "I did a lot of research and read a ton of reviews on robes before deciding on this robe. It gets rave reviews everywhere and is on every “must have” robe list, so I took a chance and splurged. I got it in pink and absolutely love it! It’s heavy, warm, comfortable, and pretty. I’m so glad I did my research. :) Love it!" —Margaret, Parachute Reviewer
These suede slippers are made with a shearling lining to keep your feet nice and warm during a lazy day in. They're also limited edition, so snag them while you can.
Ratings: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 15 reviews
Reviewers say: "These are my favorite house slippers EVER. So soft and cozy and they look great too. I wear them all the time — perfect WFH footwear." —Amy, Parachute Reviewer
Reviewers say: "These are my favorite house slippers EVER. So soft and cozy and they look great too. I wear them all the time — perfect WFH footwear." —Amy, Parachute Reviewer
Advertisement
Shoppers love Parachute's soft and minimalist bedding, and this linen quilt is a favorite buy for good reason: It's lightweight and easy to wash, but still warm and cozy enough for cold nights.
Ratings: 4.78 out of 5 stars and 817 reviews
Reviewers say: "Great quilt, very cozy and makes the room feel homey. It is on the lighter side, so you might have to add layers if you like more weight, but we love it!" —Katie, Parachute Reviewer
Reviewers say: "Great quilt, very cozy and makes the room feel homey. It is on the lighter side, so you might have to add layers if you like more weight, but we love it!" —Katie, Parachute Reviewer
If you're looking to upgrade your towels, you won't find anything fluffier and more absorbent than Parachute's Turkish cotton set, made using Spinsoft technology for maximum softness and durability.
Ratings: 4.47 out of 5 stars and 73 reviews
Reviewers say: "Wonderful towels are such an understated luxury. I live in a hot climate, so I'm always seeking the balance of super soft but also thin enough to dry quickly in a hot and humid climate. Wow, I found my match. They look high quality, they feel high quality. The price did make me hesitate for a minute, but when I wrapped myself up in one of these, those dollars bills made a whole lot of sense." —Olivia, Parachute Reviewer
Reviewers say: "Wonderful towels are such an understated luxury. I live in a hot climate, so I'm always seeking the balance of super soft but also thin enough to dry quickly in a hot and humid climate. Wow, I found my match. They look high quality, they feel high quality. The price did make me hesitate for a minute, but when I wrapped myself up in one of these, those dollars bills made a whole lot of sense." —Olivia, Parachute Reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.