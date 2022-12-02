My strongest association with Viva Magenta is, I must admit, personal and perhaps not very relatable: that of seeing the Northern Lights for the very first time. With my neck craned back, I stared up from the frozen ground and into the Arctic sky, where green and white lights shimmered and danced. It was majestic, beautiful, moving. Yet I had expected more — purples, pinks, violets, fuchsias that I had seen in photographic depictions of the aurora. After I expressed this thought, a photographer friend and travel companion let me see the light show through his camera screen. Where my eye only picked up green and white, his lens was able to capture all these other colors, including those fugitive rays of magenta.