How This Banking Exec Is Building A More Inclusive Culture

Pam Habner is the head of U.S. Branded Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citi, with a track record of launching innovative products and features that serve the evolving needs of customers. Case in point: Citi's launch of the Custom Cash Card, which automatically rewards users for their evolving shopping behaviors, and the chosen name feature which allows customers to use their self-identified chosen first name without requiring a legal name change. From finding opportunity in every challenge to striving for a more inclusive culture, here’s how Pam finds her power.
I feel most powerful when…
I’m using my voice to champion initiatives that matter and helping build a more equitable and inclusive culture. By taking a stand on societal issues, we as leaders can make a tangible difference in our communities. One of my proudest moments was helping to launch Citi’s chosen name feature, offering transgender and non-binary customers the ability to use their chosen first name on our credit cards and seeing the impact it’s had on the lives of thousands of our customers.
Advertisement
Power to me means…
Bringing others up with me; fostering the next generation of powerful leaders that will continue to make a difference in the world.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I refuse to feel powerless. Every situation presents some opportunity, so when I am faced with a particularly difficult challenge, I focus on the things I can control and search for the silver lining.
What’s your power anthem?
I go old school with Respect by Aretha Franklin.
Who’s your power icon?
Michelle Obama. She is strong, confident, passionate, authentic, and lives her values, which is tremendously inspiring to me. I often borrow her words of wisdom — such as, “when they go low, we go high” — with my nine-year-old twin boys.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
I channel RGB during her Supreme Court nomination announcement and confirmation hearing by wearing cobalt blue; it’s bright, bold, and fierce.
Advertisement