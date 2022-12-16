These Pants Can Go From The Office To Happy Hour To The Couch

Who said dress pants can't be as comfortable as loungewear? Paire, an L.A.-based clothing brand, specializes in exactly that — pants so easy to wear, you won't want to take them off. Luxury materials are combined with precise tailoring to create a look that is as refined as it is comfortable. So if you're looking for pants that will get you from the office to happy hour and beyond, these are it. The brand's signature Italian-made fabric is machine washable, wrinkle-resistant, and pilling-free with just the right amount of stretch. If you're a busy bee with no time to deal with the woes of poorly constructed clothing (we know we are!), we recommend any of the bestselling pants from Paire Los Angeles. Plus, for a limited time, you can get 15% off sitewide with our exclusive promo code WINTERPAIR at checkout.
Advertisement
Reimagined for the holidays in a washable viscose fabric, the best-selling Diana Wide Leg has a silk-like look. With a smocking and an elastic waistband, these pants are perfect for festive parties or fabulously lounging around the house. The brand recommends ordering one size up if you're between sizes.
Paire's Katherine Trousers are high-waisted and tailored yet relaxed — perfect for both in and out of office. The fabric is lightweight and matte with the right amount of stretch to make it extremely comfortable. It's true to size and also features front pockets and hidden elastic.
The Jackie Silm Boot is exactly what it sounds like: fitted through the knees and then flared out slightly. It's made from Paire's signature PowerTech fabric, which smooths, lifts, and supports for that perfect fit. Because it's form-fitting, the brand recommends ordering a size up from your regular size.
The Farrah Flare is all about the drama. If you love being extra when it comes to workwear, these are the pants for you. Made from the same PowerTech fabric as the Jackie Slim Boot, this pant supports and smooths for a fit that's just right.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.