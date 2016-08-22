As admirers of great model-off-duty style, we're well-versed in all things Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. When she's not filming the next summer blockbuster or dashing from the airport to the red carpet — baiting every paparazzi in sight — she carves out time to return to her OG gig, fronting top fashion campaigns like PAIGE's fall lookbook. Not only did she put the va-va-voom in the rock-'n'-roll-tinged collection, but Huntington-Whiteley even got in on the art direction behind the scenes. Just your average #girlboss stuff.
Set at famed West Hollywood nightclub Troubadour, the shoot opted for an undone '70s look that speaks to our inner groupie. Denim remained front and center as frayed hems and destructed jeans with doodle embellishments toned down the vintage mood. Paisley blouses, skinny leather belts, and flirty lace-up bodysuits built out the rest of the top-model-approved line, fueling our must-haves for fall. See our faves from the collection, along with an exclusive peek at Huntington-Whiteley's spin on rocker style.
