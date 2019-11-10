5 p.m. — I'm still excited as I leave work to go meet up with my friend, H., for ramen and kava. We meet up every two weeks to catch up while doing our favorite activities. He's a chef and moved here from Greece a few years ago and he was one of the first friends I made when I moved to New York almost two years ago. I love going to the Kava Bar in the Lower East Side and for those of you who do not know what Kava is, it's an alcohol alternative that makes you feel happy and relaxed. It's made from an Indonesian plant and is a natural (and legal) anti-depressant and anti-anxiety drink. Please note that this is not to be used in place of medication and is not addictive, but there is some controversy surrounding it. Kava Bars are mostly located in Florida, which is where I discovered it since I lived there most of my life. We split the bill for both ramen and kava. By the time I get home I'm exhausted and start (and finish) Living With Yourself on Netflix. Mind blown, you should watch it. $35