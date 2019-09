Vittar is doing her part to pave the way by using her voice and her platform as the "W orld's Most Popular Drag Queen" to inspire others in the LGBTQ+ community. Just last month, the singer performed at World Pride and the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. She's also been vocal in her opposition to the prejudicial practices that threaten to erode the LGBTQ+ rights in Brazil . As an activist, she is fighting so that all her fans are free to be themselves. "Life can only be lived once. Don't be afraid to show who you really are," she exclaims. "If your true self bothers other people, that's their problem, not yours."