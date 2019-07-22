However, it was a journey for Vittar, who now has over 8 million followers on Instagram, to gain that confidence. "When I was a child, I suffered a lot for just being myself," she says, speaking on the bullying she faced in her small hometown in Brazil. It was with the support of family, especially her mother, that Vittar was able to gain a sense of self-confidence that outweighed the disapproval of others. "I believe that beauty is beyond makeup; it's being who you are without being afraid," she says.