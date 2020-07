Ready, Set, Fun: The Best Outdoor Games For Summer

Summer 2020 is officially the summer of the great outdoors. International travel may be out but close-to-home activities (like barbecuing, picnicking , and inflatable pools ) are all still on — and many can occur from the comfort of our very own yards. Since maintaining social distance outside is a safe and easy way to make the most of the sunshine season, why not include some lawn (and adult) friendly games to take the fun up a notch?