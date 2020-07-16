Ready, Set, Fun: The Best Outdoor Games For Summer

Summer 2020 is officially the summer of the great outdoors. International travel may be out but close-to-home activities (like barbecuing, picnicking, and inflatable pools) are all still on — and many can occur from the comfort of our very own yards. Since maintaining social distance outside is a safe and easy way to make the most of the sunshine season, why not include some lawn (and adult) friendly games to take the fun up a notch?
Board games and puzzles were a solid way to pass the time during our March-through-May lockdowns, but now that the sun's out we're drawn to the grass — and games like cornhole and ladder ball — like moths to a flame. When thinking about how to stay busy while remaining responsible over the next few months, these sorts of outdoor activities are ideal (since they effectively engage players in a healthy dose of outside entertainment while also requiring them to stand far apart). You might even be compelled to relive your playground glory days with some tetherball or human-sized round of Connect 4.
Ahead, we've put together a list of 15 such outdoor games to enjoy with your family and friends under this summer's sun.
