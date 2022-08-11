Honey, Our Place Shrunk The Always Pan

Our Place set the Always Pan under a shrink ray and out came a Mini Always Pan — other than the size and $30 off, there's not much difference (unless you count the slightly longer handle for maneuverability). You get the same nontoxic, nonstick ceramic cookware that replaces a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. It also allows you to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, store, and more just like its larger counterpart. However, the mini does not come with a scaled-down strainer like the original. You can still strain your dishes, thanks to the built-in spouts, and rest assured, the baby pan does come with the classic nesting beechwood spoon. Perhaps the biggest difference lies in the colorways. At the moment the mini comes in six different colors — Steam, Char, Blue Salt, Sage, Spice, Lavender — as opposed to the Always Pan's 12.