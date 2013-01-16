The label might have reached its zenith of creativity way back in the late '60s and early '70s — winning popularity among stars like Liza Minelli, Mick Jagger, Suzy Menkes, and of course, Marianne Faithful —but that hasn't stopped zillions of people trying to resurrect the Brit brand over the years. Okay, so we're exaggerating a little, but it feels like only yesterday that Marc Worth attempted an Ossie Clark relaunch on the London Fashion Week stage with Avsh Alom Gur as head of design — only for it to be shuttered a year later.
That was '08, but now in '13, the high street is taking on the brand. Debenhams is to launch an exclusive concession with the re-animated Ossie Clark London later this month. Alison Mansell, owner of Ossie Clark, has hired designer and Central Saint Martins grad Nicholas Georgiou to bring the label back to material form.
The 95-piece collection is a little more affordable than past iterations — priced between £49 to £189 — and includes a limited run of unreleased vintage designs, remastered for 2013. The question is: Does it capture the hedonism of the King of King's Road's original designs? We're going to need some convincing; the silhouettes are there, but it feels like the spirit might be missing. Take a look at the slideshow and let us know what you think in the comments.
The Ossie Clark London label will land in Debenhams on January 21, and is available from OssieClarkLondon.co.uk now.
Photos courtesy of Ossie Clark London