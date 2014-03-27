Skip navigation!
Libby Banks
Work & Money
The Ultimate Guide To Freelancing
Libby Banks
Mar 27, 2014
Food & Drinks
10 Tasty (& Healthy!) Japanese Restos
Libby Banks
Jan 21, 2014
Mens Fashion
8 Menswear Trends To Try Right Now
Libby Banks
Jan 13, 2014
Events
Isabella Blow's Sartorial Legacy Is Even More Incredible Than We'...
To say that Isabella Blow liked fashion is a bit like saying Alexander McQueen was quite good at designing clothes. She lived and breathed the stuff.
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Kenzo Celebrated Girl Power (And The New Kalifornia) With Skater ...
If there was any doubt in your mind that 90s skater style is back in a big way, Kenzo's LA skate park party this weekend hit the point home. Carrie
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Kim Kardashian Plans Baby Clothing Line. Let's Imagine What It Wi...
It was only a matter of time. The Kardashian empire is turning its attention to tiny onesies and booties. Kim Kardashian has said that next on the world
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Yohji Yamamoto Loves Women But Thinks Most Male Designers Are Mis...
It's no exaggeration to say that Yohji Yamamoto is one of the most influential designers of the last four decades, and his avant-garde and anti-fashion
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment
Rejoice! Shiny New Tina Fey Sitcom To Air On NBC
30 Rock 's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have just received a 13-episode commission for a new comedy from NBC. As a bonus, the series is set to star The
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Is Marios Schwab Secretly Moonlighting For Margiela?
Far be it from us to spread unfounded rumours, but we understand that Marios Schwab has been doing a spot of undercover designing. The British talent has
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Miu Miu's New Leading Ladies: We're Already Obsessed
Miuccia Prada has tapped Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos, the two stars of French film Blue Is The Warmest Color, for Miu Miu's Resort 2014 ad in
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Karl Lagerfeld Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Fat-ism
Karl Lagerfeld is known for many things: his sunglasses, his leather driving gloves, his ponytail, and— perhaps most famously—his controversial bons
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Owl Cafes Are Actually A Thing
Forget free WIFI and earnestly brewed artisan coffee—a truly great local coffee shop requires a few live owls to perk up the place. At least that seems
by
Libby Banks
Politics
All That Airbrushing Makes Doutzen Feel Bad
Doutzen Kroes has admitted that the trickery and hocus pocus used to digitally perfect fashion images can have a negative impact on other women's self
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment News
Kanye Rants In Margiela Full Face Mask In Vegas, This Is What He ...
Whoah...Kanye really let rip on stage during his Yeezus tour Las Vegas show on Saturday. Dressed in a sparkling Margiela full face mask and pacing up and
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment News
Congrats! Christina Ricci And James Heerdegen Wedding Details Rev...
Christina Ricci married her boyfriend James Heerdegen this weekend, and it sounds like it was quite the NYC shindig. While we applaud the couple for
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment News
Paris Hilton Wears This Halloween's Most Popular Outfit To Kate H...
Prepare to see a lot more of this look over the coming days...Paris Hilton defied our expectations this weekend by demonstrating that she might just have
by
Libby Banks
Fashion
Kate's First Ever Photo Shoot: Unseen Images Revealed
Kate Moss may possess one of the most recognizable faces in the world, but once upon a time she was just a normal — if ridiculously high-cheekboned —
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Two Colors You Need To Avoid On A First Date
If you're headed on a first date this weekend, take comfort in the knowledge that the evening's success will be down to neither your witty banter nor
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Is Bargain Hunting Genetically Inherited?
Need a new excuse to justify your shopping habits? We've found the perfect one, and you can use it again and again (and again). If the next Net-A-Porter
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment
Sherlock
Season 3 Air Date Revealed!
January blues be gone: the mystery surrounding the premiere of Sherlock season three has been solved, and it's been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch,
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment News
Courtney Love Has A Problem With Miley's "Crap" Stylist
Courtney Love doesn't like to keep her opinions to herself — frankly it's a big part of her charm. So, it should come as no surprise that in her latest
by
Libby Banks
Politics
New York City Protects Younger Models, Expect Major Changes On Th...
Is the fashion industry finally catching up with other creative industries? New legislation signed off on Monday is set to increase protections for
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Look Closely At The Kardashian's Kollection For Lipsy And You'll ...
Every celebrity collection is very obviously inspired by established designers, and Kim Kardashian isn't shy about it. The lady herself says that her
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment News
Beyonce Shares New Blue Ivy Photos = Too Adorable
Looking for something to perk up your morning? Beyonce HQ has posted snaps of Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy on the singer's ever-so-slightly
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Missouri Chess Museum Holds Major Fashion Exhibition (And We're N...
If you're looking for a fashion-themed weekend trip, or have the fortune of being an inhabitant of Missouri, we strongly advise that you take a trip to
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment News
Bar Refaeli Does Not Want A Boyfriend, Even If It IS Ryan Gosling
Now we're confused. Supermodel Bar Refaeli apparently lamented her single status in an interview with Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth , saying that
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Gucci Kappows Counterfeiters In Court, Awarded Staggering Amount ...
Gucci was awarded $144.2 million in damages by a federal district court in Florida on Wednesday against a group of organizations behind an online
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Marilyn Monroe Finally Becomes The Face Of Her Favourite Perfume
It's no secret that Marilyn Monroe was not a fan of the pyjama. The actress famously said in an interview in 1952 that she wore "five drops of Chanel
by
Libby Banks
Politics
Karl Lagerfeld Turns Teacher, We Fear A Little For His Pupils
Karl Lagerfeld is adding yet another facet to his already dazzling resume: he's set to become a professeur. Yep, Karl is set to teach a master class at
by
Libby Banks
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian's Engagement Ring Sells At Auction, Is A Total Bar...
OK so it wasn't a bargain in the sense of a $5 thrift store dress, but if you happened to be in the market for some cut price hand-me-down Kardashian
by
Libby Banks
