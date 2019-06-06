7 a.m. — Up and at 'em a whole 15 minutes earlier today. I have to walk to work because staff parking is being reserved for an event. We are therefore "encouraged" (aka forced) to walk or take the T. Luckily, it's the quintessential beautiful spring day! It takes me about 40 minutes to walk to work. In the spring and summer, I will walk to work about one to two times per week. I'm currently living in a transportation dead zone for the T, so the nearest stop is about a 25-minute walk from my apartment, which is why I end up driving a lot of the time to work. I know car pollution is bad, but when I move in September, my new place is a short two-minute walk from the T, so I will be joining the T commuter team again!