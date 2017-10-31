Olivia Wilde's Minimalist Beauty Routine Is Just As Cool As You'd Expect

Olivia Wilde is one of those people that make you wonder if she has more hours in a day than the rest of us. The recent star of Broadway's most infamously demanding play also takes care of two young children, jumps at any opportunity to march for human rights and political reform, and constantly frequents the late-night circuit — with the charm and wit of someone who got 10 hours of sleep, not four.
So, when Into The Gloss posted her Top Shelf, we were dying to know the ins and outs of her undoubtedly low-key, cool-girl routine. And, of course, we weren't disappointed. Not only is her cabinet chock-full of editor faves like RMS and Ursa Major, but she also insists her practice is just like the next girl's — that is "unless the next girl is Kim Kardashian, because in my imagination she sleeps with her fingers in individual silk pillowcases."
We picked apart her routine so you can shop it in the slides ahead. And don't worry: Even Wilde doesn't always find the time to wash her face, either.