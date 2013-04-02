Added to the list of spring things we're excited to wear again? Sunglasses! We know, we should be protecting our peepers all year long...but when the sun makes an appearance for approximately 12 minutes per day, it's kinda hard to motivate ourselves to add a pair of shades to an already-crowded ensemble.
If last year's sunnies are in need of an upgrade, Oliver Peoples is pretty much the classiest way to go. Peoples' designs are stylish — but with a classic, vintage feel that ensures you'll never feel like a fashion victim. We think that's why his perfectly proportioned take on cat-eyes, aviator shades, and hinge-top, Dwayne Wayne specs feels so very right — no matter what everyone else is wearing this year.
Click on for our 10 fave shades...because 'tis the season to soak up the sun — but not with your eyes.