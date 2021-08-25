Did Old Navy Just Solve Denim’s Most Annoying Issue?

Ever do up your button fly with ease in the morning, then feel like there's a boa constrictor hugging your midriff by the afternoon? News flash: Our bodies change throughout the day, so Old Navy's designers factored that in with a little more give in the waist. In response to customer feedback, the brand also made sure their slimmer cuts stayed fitted down to the ankle, avoiding the "why do my straight jeans fit so wide" problem that can plague larger sizes.