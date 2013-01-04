Hair color: We love to switch ours up on the reg, but we're not so fond of how quickly it tends to fade. What's the point of putting in all that time, effort, and money if it's just going to disappear after that first shampoo?
We checked in with colorist Gwynne Mims, who told us that two of the biggest culprits for color fading are water and dryness. Ah, so that explains why colorists tell you to wait to wash your hair for as long as possible after getting a dye job. Important life lessons, people. Hair care brand Ojon, drawing on this wise wisdom, has introduced a new product, the Color Sustain Pro Fade Fighter Weekly Conditioning Treatment, that uses Tahitian monoi oil and the brand's proprietary ojon oil to help protect hair from those dual dangers.
Advertisement
Senior beauty editor Megan McIntyre took the Fade Fighter for a whirl, testing the product over the course of a six-week timeframe to see just how well it worked on her freshly-painted auburn strands. Watch the video to get the scoop on how to use this dull-hair fighter, and see if it stood up to its lofty claims.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement