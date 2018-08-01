Skip navigation!
Jack Pearce
Dedicated Feature
20 Beijing Spots To Add To Your Travel Checklist
Annie Georgia Gre...
Aug 1, 2018
Beauty
Death Threats & $3 Ponytails: What The Fake Hair Trade Is Hiding
Lexy Lebsack
Jun 9, 2018
New York
The Forget-The-Minidress Guide To Summer Style
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jun 17, 2016
Youtube
Say Hello To The Hands-Free Hairdryer
We've watched enough episodes of Shark Tank to know that great inventions are born out of asking, "How can I make life easier?" That being said, we
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
This Fashion Company Has Big Things Ahead
When a brand leads with the fact that its products are "Made In America," unfortunately, it's a trigger for a lot of shoppers to tune out, assuming
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
This Internet-Preneur Gives Us NYC Like We've Never Seen It Before
Some look to the weekend for a little R&R, but to New Yorkers, that concept simply doesn't exist. With a steady stream of concerts, gallery exhibits, and
by
Alison Ives
Makeup
The Coolest Way To Do A Smoky Eye
Ahh, the infamous smoky eye. You're either a master at it or end up looking more racy raccoon than seductive siren. Pro or novice, it's a common
by
Taylor Bryant
New York
THIS Is How You Spend A Weekend At The Beach
Professional surfer Quincy Davis is always in training mode. Her daily schedule? Eat, surf, sleep, repeat. Considering that she owns the juniors category
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Get The Sleekest Deep Side Part Ever
Most people don't spend too much time thinking about which way to part their hair. They just pick a side and stick to it — often for years. But, change
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
Don't Go In The Sun Without
This
Summer's almost gone, but we're not ready to quit the deck and poolside lounge just yet. Yes, we're planning our fall wardrobes already, but that doesn't
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Right Way To Apply Your Skin-Care Products
In a perfect world, we'd just slap on some cream and all of our problems would be solved. Wrinkles would disappear, and our complexions would be healthy,
by
Megan McIntyre
Food & Drinks
Infuse Adventure Into Your Next Dinner Party
The older you get, the more you seem to care about your surroundings — both within your immediate locale and the far-flung destinations you fantasize
by
Jinnie Lee
Hair
How To Do A Loose Updo, Without All Of Your Hair Falling Out Of It
Perhaps no hairstyle has been in heavier rotation for us this summer than the braid. Whether it was a fishtail to spice up a boring ponytail or a crown
by
Farah Prince
Youtube
You Asked For It: We Take Brow Pomade For A Test Drive
Have you met Brittnee yet? Our QT analyst officially became our in-house brow expert with the publication of her brow-centric memoir on this very
by
Tara Rasmus
Hair
How To Get Modern-Day Shirley Temple Curls
Not many little girls have a hairstyle named after them. Actually, only one really comes to mind: Shirley Temple. Her tightly coiled curls are iconic and
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
Skin-Care Fixes That Don't Cost A Fortune
When our skin is looking less than lovely, our first thought is usually Yikes, better fix that fast. This is quickly followed by a groaning, "How much is
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
The Ponytail Trend You've Got To Try
While the notion of putting fabric in hair sounds a bit nutty/preschool, leave it to Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld to show us this twee trend is actually
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Flawless Skin
When our face is looking a little dull and uneven, we're forced to reach for multiple skin perfecters. But, sunscreen, foundation, concealer, and powder?
by
Jada Wong
Music
This DJ Is Not For The Weak — Just Look At Her
DJ Eva Shaw is incredibly striking, but we don't need to tell you that. You might've already seen her in runway shows, fashion magazines, and ad
by
Jinnie Lee
Skin Care
Facial Massage Made Easy
What if we told you there was one magic move you could do every day that would make your skin look more radiant, smooth, and lifted? Sounds like
by
Megan McIntyre
Youtube
Does This Eyelash Curler Work For Almond-Shaped Eyes?
Perfectly curled eyelashes are what most women strive for. They give you the appearance of bigger, brighter eyes, even on those days when you
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
The Perfect Skin Routine For Your Gym Workout
We can't all look like a celebrity when we leave the gym. When we hop off that treadmill, our skin is not lit with a dewy glow. No. It’s red and blotchy
by
Jada Wong
Youtube
The Temporary Hair Color Of Your Dreams
If you're anything like us, come summer you become a tad bit lazier. You walk a little slower to work in the morning, your lunch breaks tend to go
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
Get The Most Out Of Your Skin-Care Routine
To say skin care can be confusing in this day and age is an understatement. Between your cream gels, serum oils, essences, waters, and your sleeping
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
Is Easy-To-Remove Glitter Makeup A Real Thing?
Glitter makeup can be your best friend or your worst enemy. On one hand, hello, it's sparkly and makes anyone who wears it immediately 100 times cooler.
by
Taylor Bryant
Hair
We Stole Emma Stone's Braid Game
Everybody loves a good braid: They're easy to do, they look good on everyone, and they make you look like you spent more than 10 minutes doing your hair
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
5 Skin-Care Mistakes To Fix Now
We all have bad habits — going to bed with our makeup on (sorry, Mom) or picking pimples (again, sorry). But, what can we say? Shortcuts can be
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Perfect Shadow For Your Eye Color
Every day we're faced with color choices — from our outfit to our kicks to our nails. And, the combo we whip up says a lot. The same goes for makeup.
by
Jada Wong
Youtube
This Gel Promises To Waterproof Your Makeup In One Swipe
We're deep into makeup-melting season, people. Whether it's from the heat, the humidity, or the large body of water you're diving into to save
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
A Beyond-Easy Way To Create Your Own Custom Lip Color
As much as we like to fancy ourselves mixologists, anyone who's ever had the misfortune of testing out our clumsy attempts at a homemade mango mojito
by
Megan McIntyre
