Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an implicit expectation. My siblings are much older than me and two of the three of them went to college. I was never told I had to, but I always assumed it was what I would do. I started working really young after high school, then I took a gap year to work and decide which degree I'd like to pursue. I am still working on my degree and taking a few classes at a time while I work. Up to this moment, I've been paying for school with my own money, from savings and paychecks. My parents help me sporadically with the payments when needed, but I don't like to ask so much because they already help with many other things.