We believe that sneakers are a completely viable everyday shoe — even for work. But, let’s not sugarcoat things. We know that making your athletic running shoes feel office-appropriate versus ready-to-hit-the-gym is often easier said than done. And, for some environments, it may not work at all.
But with the right silhouette, material, and special detailing, you, too, will be preaching the sneakers-for-all gospel. And even if none of the 20 ahead pairs work for your particular place of employment, there's no reason these beauties can't amp up your morning commute. After all, subway street style is a thing, and we're very much here for it.