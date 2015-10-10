October Babies Will Love This Jewelry Trend

Whether the gemstone is a connection to your birth month, you're into its "magical" powers, or you just want to help yourself to something shiny (sooo shiiiinyyyy), opals have proven to be this year's big fall trend. With brands like WWAKE choosing them as the focal point of unique, sculptural designs, and more and more alternative wedding ring designers turning to opals over diamonds, the moonstone-like gem has shed its bad luck connotations.
The gem's emerging popularity (opals have even begun to hit hair trends) might be due to the opal's glow; the stone's molecular structure diffracts light so that each one looks like it's made of rainbow milk. That means that they've got all the colors and pair with nearly any metal or other gemstone.
Ahead, we've scoped out the best delicate pieces, from rings to necklaces, that are sure to add some glitz to your accessory game.
