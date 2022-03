We Exercised At Home With Obé Fitness For Two Weeks

Once upon a time, we exercised in situ. We stretched among yoga gurus , pliéd with barre believers, and sweated beside boxing stans; all in low-lit rooms vibrating with pumping bass. And while many of us have made our triumphant returns to gyms and studios across the nation, the mandatory two-year quarantine left some folks with a preference for small-space, at-home personal gyms , and are still chasing innovative ways to boost endorphins and break sweats from the comfort of our living rooms. This brings us to Obé Fitness , that flashy online fitness “school” you've probably seen on Instagram. (TL;DR:.) Last year, five members of the Most Wanted team worked out with the popular streaming platform IRL to discover what the hype was all about. (For purposes of testing, we used the free trial that was available.) Since our initial review, Obé has amassed millions of fitness fans and was recently named one of Fast Company’s 10 most innovative wellness companies