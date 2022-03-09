We Exercised At Home With Obé Fitness For Two Weeks

Once upon a time, we exercised in situ. We stretched among yoga gurus, pliéd with barre believers, and sweated beside boxing stans; all in low-lit rooms vibrating with pumping bass. And while many of us have made our triumphant returns to gyms and studios across the nation, the mandatory two-year quarantine left some folks with a preference for small-space, at-home personal gyms, and are still chasing innovative ways to boost endorphins and break sweats from the comfort of our living rooms. This brings us to Obé Fitness, that flashy online fitness “school” you've probably seen on Instagram. (TL;DR: For a limited time, sign up for a 7-day free trial, plus your first month of obé for only $5.) Last year, five members of the Most Wanted team worked out with the popular streaming platform IRL to discover what the hype was all about. (For purposes of testing, we used the free trial that was available.) Since our initial review, Obé has amassed millions of fitness fans and was recently named one of Fast Company’s 10 most innovative wellness companies.
Living up to its motto of, "All in, full out," the stacked offerings now range from up to 22 live classes a day to on-demand offline sessions and preset collections of full fitness challenges. Obé recently launched new workout categories like Gym, Ride, and Jump, along with BodyComp (their most intense strength training program) and a “7 Days of Obé” starter pack — a program for beginners or people who are getting back into physical activity. Every class comes complete with backdrops drenched in energizing light, sleek equipment, and, of course, the inspiring instructors urging you to "Drive your way to finish!" Pricing and membership options include monthly payments of $19, quarterly payments of $65, or annual payments of $199 (which will save you $125 a year). You can also shop a variety of branded equipment (including sliders and barre balls) to use with any of the 5 to 60-minute class options.
Click on to learn about Obé’s newest offerings — a group of at-home workout gear and fangirl merch — along with our firt-hand feedback after crunching, squatting, and burning our way through 14 days with the digital fitness school.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
